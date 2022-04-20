Credit Suisse expects Q1 loss after boosting legal provisions

Adds details of estimates and background

ZURICH, April 20 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group CSGN.S expects to report a first-quarter loss after increasing legal provisions, the Swiss bank said on Wednesday.

It said provisions relating to a number of previously disclosed legal matters, all of which originated more than a decade ago, would rise by around 600 million Swiss francs ($631 million) to total approximately 700 million francs.

"The Group will announce its earnings for the first quarter of 2022 on Wednesday, April 27th, and would expect to report a loss as a consequence of this increase in reserves," it said without being more specific.

Its exposure to the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine would adversely affect results by 200 million francs in negative revenues and provisions for credit losses. First-quarter results will also include approximately 350 million of losses relating to the decrease in the value of its 8.6% holding in Allfunds Group, it said.

Underlying results had been adversely impacted by a reduction in capital market issuances and by lower business activity, it added.

These losses would be partially offset by a recovery in provisions of approximately 170 million francs in respect of claims against collapsed investment fund Archegos and by real estate gains of approximately 160 million, it said.

($1 = 0.9508 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Emma Thomasson and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Michael.Shields@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 3630; Reuters Messaging: michael.shields.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

