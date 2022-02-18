Credit Suisse expects profit this year -CEO tells Swiss newspaper

Credit Suisse is aiming to make a profit this year, Chief Executive Thomas Gottstein told Swiss newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft in an interview published on Friday.

"We expect a profit in 2022. But uncertainty factors such as Russia, China, inflation and the interest rate environment are difficult to assess," he said.

Switzerland's second-biggest bank has been plagued by scandal in the past year and last week reported a $2.2 billion quarterly loss and said 2022 earnings would be weighed down by restructuring and compensation costs.

