Credit Suisse executives see pay slashed for torrid 2021

Contributor
Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Credit Suisse executives took home less pay in 2021, its annual report showed on Thursday, as top managers saw pay slashed over a series of scandals and a 1.6 billion Swiss franc ($1.72 billion) loss the bank reported for the year.

ZURICH, March 10 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse CSGN.S executives took home less pay in 2021, its annual report showed on Thursday, as top managers saw pay slashed over a series of scandals and a 1.6 billion Swiss franc ($1.72 billion) loss the bank reported for the year.

In his first full year in the role, Chief Executive Thomas Gottstein was awarded 3.8 million Swiss francs, Credit Suisse said, a 43% decrease from 2020.

Its executive board was awarded 38.6 million Swiss francs, less than the 52.7 million francs in 2020.

Credit Suisse's 2021 was marked by the collapse of $10 billion in supply chain finance funds linked to insolvent British finance firm Greensill and a $5.5 billion trading loss from the implosion of the Archegos investment fund.

($1 = 0.9276 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Michael Shields)

((brenna.neghaiwi@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58 306 77 35;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters