Credit Suisse executives see pay slashed for torrid 2021

ZURICH, March 10 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse CSGN.S executives took home less pay in 2021, its annual report showed on Thursday, as top managers saw pay slashed over a series of scandals and a 1.6 billion Swiss franc ($1.72 billion) loss the bank reported for the year.

In his first full year in the role, Chief Executive Thomas Gottstein was awarded 3.8 million Swiss francs, Credit Suisse said, a 43% decrease from 2020.

Its executive board was awarded 38.6 million Swiss francs, less than the 52.7 million francs in 2020.

Credit Suisse's 2021 was marked by the collapse of $10 billion in supply chain finance funds linked to insolvent British finance firm Greensill and a $5.5 billion trading loss from the implosion of the Archegos investment fund.

($1 = 0.9276 Swiss francs)

