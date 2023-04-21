CREDIT SUISSE - EUROPE Upgrades Zalando SE (FWB:ZAL)

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, CREDIT SUISSE - EUROPE upgraded their outlook for Zalando SE (FWB:ZAL) from Neutral to Outperform .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NZAC - SPDR MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRSCX - T. Rowe Price Science & Technology Fund holds 7,635K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,949K shares, representing a decrease of 17.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZAL by 54.35% over the last quarter.

FSPSX - Fidelity International Index Fund holds 554K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 561K shares, representing a decrease of 1.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZAL by 26.99% over the last quarter.

IIGIX - Voya Multi-Manager International Equity Fund Class I holds 41K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46K shares, representing a decrease of 12.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZAL by 63.71% over the last quarter.

PBDM - Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 12.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZAL by 66.86% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 261 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zalando SE. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 6.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZAL is 0.29%, an increase of 52.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.88% to 50,903K shares.

