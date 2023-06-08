CREDIT SUISSE - EUROPE Upgrades Ypsomed Holding (SIX:YPSN)

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2023, CREDIT SUISSE - EUROPE upgraded their outlook for Ypsomed Holding (SIX:YPSN) from Neutral to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.05% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ypsomed Holding is 270.30. The forecasts range from a low of 262.60 to a high of $283.50. The average price target represents an increase of 7.05% from its latest reported closing price of 252.50.

The projected annual revenue for Ypsomed Holding is 599MM, an increase of 23.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.83.

Ypsomed Holding Maintains 0.24% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.24%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 2.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ypsomed Holding. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to YPSN is 0.03%, a decrease of 55.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.64% to 205K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 43K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares, representing a decrease of 4.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YPSN by 3.55% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 31K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing an increase of 5.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YPSN by 11.36% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 26K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing a decrease of 0.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YPSN by 6.06% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 18K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing an increase of 11.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YPSN by 18.34% over the last quarter.

VINEX - Vanguard International Explorer Fund Investor Shares holds 15K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company.

