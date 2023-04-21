CREDIT SUISSE - EUROPE Upgrades VAT Group (SIX:VACN)

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, CREDIT SUISSE - EUROPE upgraded their outlook for VAT Group (SIX:VACN) from Neutral to Outperform .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VT - Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares holds 14K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing an increase of 8.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VACN by 30.96% over the last quarter.

ACWI - iShares MSCI ACWI ETF holds 9K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 20.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VACN by 36.28% over the last quarter.

ACWX - iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF holds 5K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 6.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VACN by 14.12% over the last quarter.

FQITX - Fidelity SAI International Quality Index Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 4.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VACN by 15.86% over the last quarter.

FILFX - Strategic Advisers International Fund holds 7K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 28.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VACN by 60.86% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 218 funds or institutions reporting positions in VAT Group. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 6.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VACN is 0.14%, an increase of 6.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.20% to 4,123K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

