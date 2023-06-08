CREDIT SUISSE - EUROPE Upgrades Leonteq (SIX:LEON)

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2023, CREDIT SUISSE - EUROPE upgraded their outlook for Leonteq (SIX:LEON) from Neutral to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 58.64% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Leonteq is 68.85. The forecasts range from a low of 60.60 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 58.64% from its latest reported closing price of 43.40.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Leonteq is 344MM, a decrease of 28.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.71.

Leonteq Maintains 4.61% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.61%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.23. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 3.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

For a list of the companies with the highest dividend yield, see Fintel's Dividend Screener.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in Leonteq. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LEON is 0.05%, a decrease of 3.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.49% to 625K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 142K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 142K shares, representing an increase of 0.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEON by 17.94% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 94K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 80K shares, representing an increase of 15.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEON by 22.02% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 80K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 80K shares, representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEON by 9.29% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 43K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42K shares, representing an increase of 1.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEON by 14.81% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 40K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares, representing an increase of 4.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEON by 18.96% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.