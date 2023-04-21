CREDIT SUISSE - EUROPE Upgrades Eni (MTA:ENI)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, CREDIT SUISSE - EUROPE upgraded their outlook for Eni (MTA:ENI) from Neutral to Outperform .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

KOKU - Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF holds 27K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 107K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 105K shares, representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENI by 17.58% over the last quarter.

DEW - WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund N holds 24K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing an increase of 29.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENI by 25.91% over the last quarter.

HCESX - The ESG Growth Portfolio HC Strategic Shares holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 243K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 259K shares, representing a decrease of 6.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENI by 17.06% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 610 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eni. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 0.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENI is 0.40%, an increase of 11.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.07% to 228,047K shares.

