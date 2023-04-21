CREDIT SUISSE - EUROPE Upgrades Deutsche Boerse (FWB:DB1)

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, CREDIT SUISSE - EUROPE upgraded their outlook for Deutsche Boerse (FWB:DB1) from Neutral to Outperform .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FQITX - Fidelity SAI International Quality Index Fund holds 20K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing a decrease of 4.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DB1 by 5.87% over the last quarter.

PABAX - Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Balanced Fund shares holds 11K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing a decrease of 49.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DB1 by 31.09% over the last quarter.

European Equity Fund holds 4K shares. No change in the last quarter.

ARLSX - AMG River Road Long-Short Fund CLASS N SHARES holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DB1 by 8.58% over the last quarter.

PACIFIC SELECT FUND - PD International Large-Cap Portfolio Class P holds 9K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing a decrease of 2.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DB1 by 9.59% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 474 funds or institutions reporting positions in Deutsche Boerse. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 3.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DB1 is 0.66%, a decrease of 9.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.60% to 36,450K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

