CREDIT SUISSE - EUROPE Maintains Verallia (VRLA) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, CREDIT SUISSE - EUROPE maintained coverage of Verallia (VRLA) with a Outperform recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JNBAX - JPMorgan Income Builder Fund holds 32K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Small Cap Growth Portfolio Institutional Class holds 23K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing an increase of 8.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRLA by 22.91% over the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 19K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 29.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRLA by 6.75% over the last quarter.

IEUR - iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF holds 28K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares, representing an increase of 2.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRLA by 6.84% over the last quarter.

DFIC - Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF holds 37K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 61.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRLA by 82.48% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 94 funds or institutions reporting positions in Verallia. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VRLA is 0.22%, an increase of 4.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.93% to 8,266K shares.

