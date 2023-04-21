CREDIT SUISSE - EUROPE Maintains Rieter Holding (SIX:RIEN) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, CREDIT SUISSE - EUROPE maintained coverage of Rieter Holding (SIX:RIEN) with a Neutral recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 10K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 1K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCHC - Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF holds 6K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 1.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RIEN by 1.72% over the last quarter.

VEURX - Vanguard European Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 1K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rieter Holding. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RIEN is 0.03%, an increase of 14.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.48% to 225K shares.

