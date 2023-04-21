News & Insights

Stocks

CREDIT SUISSE - EUROPE Maintains Rieter Holding (SIX:RIEN) Neutral Recommendation

April 21, 2023 — 10:50 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, CREDIT SUISSE - EUROPE maintained coverage of Rieter Holding (SIX:RIEN) with a Neutral recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CH:RIEN / Rieter Holding AG Shares Held by Institutions

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 10K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 1K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCHC - Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF holds 6K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 1.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RIEN by 1.72% over the last quarter.

VEURX - Vanguard European Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 1K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rieter Holding. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RIEN is 0.03%, an increase of 14.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.48% to 225K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.