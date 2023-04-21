CREDIT SUISSE - EUROPE Maintains LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (EPA:MC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, CREDIT SUISSE - EUROPE maintained coverage of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (EPA:MC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 96.24% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE is $33.86. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents a decrease of 96.24% from its latest reported closing price of $901.10.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE is $1,099MM, a decrease of 98.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.49.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HDVAX - Hartford International Equity Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 5.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MC by 11.98% over the last quarter.

IQLT - iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF holds 174K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 187K shares, representing a decrease of 7.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MC by 2.23% over the last quarter.

SUNAMERICA SERIES TRUST - SA Morgan Stanley International Equities Portfolio Class 1 holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing a decrease of 47.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MC by 19.92% over the last quarter.

Advanced Series Trust - Ast Academic Strategies Asset Allocation Portfolio holds 12K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing a decrease of 0.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MC by 13.42% over the last quarter.

PRUDENTIAL SERIES FUND - JENNISON 20 holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 788 funds or institutions reporting positions in LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 1.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MC is 1.61%, an increase of 10.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.99% to 52,167K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.