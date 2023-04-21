CREDIT SUISSE - EUROPE Maintains Danske Bank A (DANSKE) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, CREDIT SUISSE - EUROPE maintained coverage of Danske Bank A (DANSKE) with a Neutral recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SGMAX - SIIT Global Managed Volatility Fund holds 100K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TIEUX - International Equity Fund holds 14K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DRFAX - Davis Research Fund holds 56K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52K shares, representing an increase of 7.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DANSKE by 18.29% over the last quarter.

ALLIANZ VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - AZL DFA International Core Equity Fund holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MASTER INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO - Total International ex U.S. Index Master Portfolio holds 42K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53K shares, representing a decrease of 26.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DANSKE by 3.27% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 242 funds or institutions reporting positions in Danske Bank A. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DANSKE is 0.40%, an increase of 19.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.79% to 68,666K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

