CREDIT SUISSE - EUROPE Maintains Comet Holding (SIX:COTN) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, CREDIT SUISSE - EUROPE maintained coverage of Comet Holding (SIX:COTN) with a Outperform recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FNDC - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 29.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COTN by 55.73% over the last quarter.

VEURX - Vanguard European Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 7.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COTN by 21.65% over the last quarter.

IDEV - iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF holds 6K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 20.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COTN by 26.07% over the last quarter.

VINEX - Vanguard International Explorer Fund Investor Shares holds 24K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PISMX - International Small Company Fund Institutional holds 15K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing a decrease of 7.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COTN by 17.48% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 69 funds or institutions reporting positions in Comet Holding. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 5.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COTN is 0.10%, an increase of 26.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.83% to 566K shares.

