CREDIT SUISSE - EUROPE Maintains Chr Hansen Holding A (XCSE:CHR) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, CREDIT SUISSE - EUROPE maintained coverage of Chr Hansen Holding A (XCSE:CHR) with a Neutral recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DIM - WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund N holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 10.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHR by 11.12% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 8.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHR by 28.56% over the last quarter.

GSID - Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 11.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHR by 1.22% over the last quarter.

WBIGX - William Blair International Growth Fund Class N holds 47K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 68K shares, representing a decrease of 44.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHR by 49.24% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 265 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chr Hansen Holding A. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHR is 0.31%, an increase of 11.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.34% to 14,265K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.