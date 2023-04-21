CREDIT SUISSE - EUROPE Maintains BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, CREDIT SUISSE - EUROPE maintained coverage of BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) with a Outperform recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGWAX - Vanguard Global Wellington Fund Admiral Shares holds 195K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 160K shares, representing an increase of 18.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BNP by 42.95% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. - BlackRock Managed Volatility V.I. Fund Class I holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SHP ETF Trust - FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

DFIV - Dimensional International Value ETF holds 658K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 601K shares, representing an increase of 8.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BNP by 21.61% over the last quarter.

MASTER INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO - Total International ex U.S. Index Master Portfolio holds 77K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 69K shares, representing an increase of 10.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BNP by 23.95% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 539 funds or institutions reporting positions in BNP Paribas. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BNP is 0.79%, an increase of 16.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.32% to 201,090K shares.

