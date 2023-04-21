News & Insights

CREDIT SUISSE - EUROPE Maintains Almirall (XMAD:ALM) Neutral Recommendation

April 21, 2023 — 06:21 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, CREDIT SUISSE - EUROPE maintained coverage of Almirall (XMAD:ALM) with a Neutral recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ES:ALM / Almirall SA Shares Held by Institutions

VSGX - Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF ETF Shares holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFAI - Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF holds 11K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DDLS - WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund N holds 11K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 12.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALM by 16.38% over the last quarter.

DFIC - Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF holds 15K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 56.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALM by 32.94% over the last quarter.

FTIHX - Fidelity Total International Index Fund holds 28K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 63 funds or institutions reporting positions in Almirall. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALM is 0.06%, a decrease of 33.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.04% to 11,253K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

