CREDIT SUISSE - EUROPE Maintains Almirall (XMAD:ALM) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, CREDIT SUISSE - EUROPE maintained coverage of Almirall (XMAD:ALM) with a Neutral recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VSGX - Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF ETF Shares holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFAI - Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF holds 11K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DDLS - WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund N holds 11K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 12.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALM by 16.38% over the last quarter.

DFIC - Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF holds 15K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 56.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALM by 32.94% over the last quarter.

FTIHX - Fidelity Total International Index Fund holds 28K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 63 funds or institutions reporting positions in Almirall. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALM is 0.06%, a decrease of 33.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.04% to 11,253K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

