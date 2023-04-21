CREDIT SUISSE - EUROPE Downgrades Novartis (SIX:NOVN)

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, CREDIT SUISSE - EUROPE downgraded their outlook for Novartis (SIX:NOVN) from Neutral to Underperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 85.66% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Novartis is $12.75. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents a decrease of 85.66% from its latest reported closing price of $88.91.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Novartis is $29MM, a decrease of 99.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.10.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NATIONWIDE VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - Templeton NVIT International Value Fund Class I holds 69K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 71K shares, representing a decrease of 2.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOVN by 0.92% over the last quarter.

QEFA - SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF holds 201K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 182K shares, representing an increase of 9.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOVN by 0.84% over the last quarter.

DBAW - Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF holds 13K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOVN by 4.68% over the last quarter.

GLOV - Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF holds 19K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing an increase of 1.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOVN by 3.54% over the last quarter.

CWI - SPDR(R) MSCI ACWI EX-US ETF holds 162K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 158K shares, representing an increase of 2.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOVN by 2.51% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 641 funds or institutions reporting positions in Novartis. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NOVN is 1.30%, an increase of 1.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.29% to 294,354K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.