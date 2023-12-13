News & Insights

Credit Suisse entities to pay $10 million over prohibited mutual fund services

December 13, 2023 — 04:37 pm EST

Written by Kanishka Singh and Chris Prentice for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Securities and two affiliated firms have agreed to pay over $10 million to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charges they provided prohibited services to mutual funds, the regulator said on Wednesday.

In 2022, a New Jersey court banned the Credit Suisse entities from certain activities in resolving a case of alleged violations of state laws. The firms continued to offer the services despite the ban until June 2023, the SEC said.

Without admitting or denying the SEC's findings, Credit Suisse agreed to pay civil penalties of $3.3 million and more than $6.7 million in disgorgement and interest.

A spokesperson for UBS, which acquired Credit Suisse this year, did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

