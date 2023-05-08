News & Insights

US Markets

Credit Suisse economist Zoltan Pozsar leaves the bank - WSJ

Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

May 08, 2023 — 03:55 pm EDT

Written by Ananya Mariam Rajesh for Reuters ->

May 8 (Reuters) - Zoltan Pozsar, a widely followed Credit Suisse markets guru, has left the bank, part of an exodus of staff that started in the months before the lender's shotgun takeover by rival UBS UBSG.S, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

Pozsar left Credit Suisse in recent months, according to the report, which cited a person familiar with the matter.

He worked at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and the U.S. Treasury before joining Credit Suisse in 2015, where he was Credit Suisse's global head of short-term interest-rate strategy, the Wall Street Journal said.

Credit Suisse declined to comment.

UBS in March agreed to buy Swiss bank Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23 billion) in stock and agreed to assume up to 5 billion francs ($5.4 billion) in losses, in a shotgun merger engineered by Swiss authorities.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((AnanyaMariam.Rajesh@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/AnanyaMariam))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.