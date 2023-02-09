Credit Suisse Downgrades Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

On February 9, 2023, Credit Suisse downgraded their outlook for Zebra Technologies from Outperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.60% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Zebra Technologies is $340.51. The forecasts range from a low of $262.60 to a high of $467.25. The average price target represents an increase of 4.60% from its latest reported closing price of $325.54.

The projected annual revenue for Zebra Technologies is $5,791MM, an increase of 0.80%. The projected annual EPS is $18.07, an increase of 103.29%.

What are large shareholders doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 2,198K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,302K shares, representing a decrease of 4.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZBRA by 23.60% over the last quarter.

APG Asset Management N.V. holds 1,636K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,638K shares, representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZBRA by 4.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,543K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,548K shares, representing a decrease of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZBRA by 7.37% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 1,521K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,495K shares, representing an increase of 1.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZBRA by 30.02% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,194K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,209K shares, representing a decrease of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZBRA by 7.94% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1442 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zebra Technologies. This is a decrease of 48 owner(s) or 3.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZBRA is 0.26%, an increase of 1.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.50% to 51,151K shares. The put/call ratio of ZBRA is 1.79, indicating a bearish outlook.

Zebra Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Zebra empowers the front line in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare, public sector and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, Zebra delivers industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions to enable every asset and worker to be visible, connected and fully optimized. The company's market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care. In 2020, Zebra made Forbes Global 2000 list for the second consecutive year and was listed among Fast Company's Best Companies for Innovators.

