Credit Suisse Downgrades Saia (SAIA)

On January 30, 2023, Credit Suisse downgraded their outlook for Saia from Outperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.40% Downside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Saia is $243.30. The forecasts range from a low of $189.88 to a high of $310.80. The average price target represents a decrease of 15.40% from its latest reported closing price of $287.61.

The projected annual revenue for Saia is $2,825MM, an increase of 2.60%. The projected annual EPS is $12.97, a decrease of 4.73%.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,489,376 shares representing 13.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,500,405 shares, representing a decrease of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAIA by 41.78% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 2,741,586 shares representing 10.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,760,448 shares, representing an increase of 35.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAIA by 68.78% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 2,070,520 shares representing 7.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,677,421 shares, representing an increase of 18.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAIA by 25.59% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,959,179 shares representing 7.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,876,504 shares, representing an increase of 4.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAIA by 10.34% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 1,016,249 shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 191,602 shares, representing an increase of 81.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAIA by 533.63% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 831 funds or institutions reporting positions in Saia. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 2.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:SAIA is 0.2670%, an increase of 2.5503%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.79% to 38,685K shares.

Saia Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Saia Inc. offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Johns Creek, Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 169 terminals across the country and employs over 10,500 people. Saia LTL Freight has been recognized by the American Trucking Associations Safety Management Council for its outstanding safety record as well as by the Environmental Protection Agency's SmartWay program for its efforts to reduce its environmental impact.

