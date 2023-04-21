CREDIT SUISSE Downgrades Nutrien (TSE:NTR)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, CREDIT SUISSE downgraded their outlook for Nutrien (TSE:NTR) from Neutral to Underperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.15% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nutrien is $71.72. The forecasts range from a low of $60.79 to a high of $98.46. The average price target represents a decrease of 26.15% from its latest reported closing price of $97.11.

The projected annual revenue for Nutrien is $35,572MM, a decrease of 3.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $12.79.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock ETF Trust - BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TRVLX - T. Rowe Price Value Fund holds 3,896K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,976K shares, representing a decrease of 2.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTR by 18.70% over the last quarter.

Stephens holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 7.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTR by 21.88% over the last quarter.

Caption Management holds 45K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 61K shares, representing a decrease of 36.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTR by 27.52% over the last quarter.

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance holds 50K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42K shares, representing an increase of 15.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTR by 99.92% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1163 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nutrien. This is a decrease of 53 owner(s) or 4.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NTR is 0.45%, a decrease of 18.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.95% to 382,366K shares.

