Credit Suisse Downgrades Mercer International (MERC)

On February 10, 2023, Credit Suisse downgraded their outlook for Mercer International from Outperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.08% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mercer International is $15.50. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $19.42. The average price target represents an increase of 37.08% from its latest reported closing price of $11.31.

The projected annual revenue for Mercer International is $2,225MM, an increase of 0.37%. The projected annual EPS is $2.72, a decrease of 40.49%.

What are large shareholders doing?

Iat Reinsurance Co holds 16,480K shares representing 24.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,955K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,817K shares, representing an increase of 4.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MERC by 0.42% over the last quarter.

Redwood Capital Management holds 1,901K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,017K shares, representing a decrease of 58.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MERC by 35.06% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,492K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,423K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,328K shares, representing an increase of 6.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MERC by 10.33% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 313 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mercer International. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 2.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MERC is 0.29%, a decrease of 5.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.58% to 56,839K shares. The put/call ratio of MERC is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

Mercer International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

At Mercer International Inc., there are exceptional people creating bioproducts for a more sustainable world. It's a diversified global producer of forest products, bioproducts, and green electricity with operations in Germany, Canada, and Australia with a consolidated annual production capacity of approximately 2.2 million tonnes of kraft pulp and 550 million board feet of softwood lumber.

