Credit Suisse Downgrades Fortune Brands Innovations (FBIN)

On March 9, 2023, Credit Suisse downgraded their outlook for Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) from Neutral to Underperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.10% Upside

As of March 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fortune Brands Innovations is $69.43. The forecasts range from a low of $48.48 to a high of $82.95. The average price target represents an increase of 17.10% from its latest reported closing price of $59.29.

The projected annual revenue for Fortune Brands Innovations is $7,759MM, an increase of 64.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.79.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,646K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,302K shares, representing an increase of 30.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FBIN by 44.39% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 5,348K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,028K shares, representing an increase of 5.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FBIN by 3.86% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 4,238K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,628K shares, representing an increase of 38.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FBIN by 58.91% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,960K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,880K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,849K shares, representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBIN by 0.96% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1319 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fortune Brands Innovations. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 2.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FBIN is 0.17%, an increase of 10.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.63% to 133,380K shares. The put/call ratio of FBIN is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

Fortune Brands Innovations Background Information

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc., headquartered in Deerfield, IL., creates products and services that fulfill the dreams of home. The Company's operating segments are Plumbing, Cabinets and Outdoors & Security. Its trusted brands include Moen, Riobel, Perrin & Rowe, Shaws, Victoria + Albert and Rohl under the Global Plumbing Group (GPG); more than a dozen core brands under MasterBrand Cabinets; Therma-Tru entry door systems, LARSON storm, screen and security doors, Fiberon composite decking and Master Lock and SentrySafe security products in the Outdoors & Security segment. Fortune Brands holds market leadership positions in all of its segments. Fortune Brands is part of the S&P 500 Index and a Fortune 500 Company.

