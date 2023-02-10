Credit Suisse Downgrades EXACT Sciences (EXAS)

On February 10, 2023, Credit Suisse downgraded their outlook for EXACT Sciences from Outperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.12% Upside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for EXACT Sciences is $66.64. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 0.12% from its latest reported closing price of $66.56.

The projected annual revenue for EXACT Sciences is $2,322MM, an increase of 15.80%. The projected annual EPS is -$2.69.

What are large shareholders doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 16,040K shares representing 9.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,562K shares, representing a decrease of 9.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXAS by 73.05% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 11,228K shares representing 6.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,084K shares, representing an increase of 10.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXAS by 2.87% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 11,226K shares representing 6.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,054K shares, representing an increase of 10.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXAS by 4.77% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 6,029K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,320K shares, representing an increase of 11.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXAS by 1.72% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,814K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,422K shares, representing a decrease of 165.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXAS by 59.68% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 972 funds or institutions reporting positions in EXACT Sciences. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 2.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXAS is 0.18%, a decrease of 2.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.73% to 205,527K shares. The put/call ratio of EXAS is 1.19, indicating a bearish outlook.

Exact Sciences Background Information

A leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, Exact Sciences relentlessly pursues smarter solutions providing the clarity to take life-changing action, earlier. Building on the success of Cologuard and Oncotype DX, Exact Sciences is investing in its product pipeline to take on some of the deadliest cancers and improve patient care. Exact Sciences unites visionary collaborators to help advance the fight against cancer.

