Credit Suisse Downgrades Amphenol - (APH)

Fintel reports that on May 19, 2023, Credit Suisse downgraded their outlook for Amphenol - (NYSE:APH) from Outperform to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.25% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Amphenol - is 85.46. The forecasts range from a low of 65.11 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 12.25% from its latest reported closing price of 76.14.

The projected annual revenue for Amphenol - is 12,932MM, an increase of 2.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.08.

Amphenol - Declares $0.21 Dividend

On May 5, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share ($0.84 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 20, 2023 will receive the payment on July 12, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.21 per share.

At the current share price of $76.14 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.10%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.01%, the lowest has been 0.73%, and the highest has been 1.46%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.12 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.82 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.68%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1825 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amphenol -. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 2.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APH is 0.43%, an increase of 21.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.19% to 649,046K shares. The put/call ratio of APH is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank of New York Mellon holds 23,785K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,342K shares, representing a decrease of 6.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APH by 88.90% over the last quarter.

FCNTX - Fidelity Contrafund holds 21,447K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,214K shares, representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APH by 14.62% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,101K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,766K shares, representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APH by 6.99% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 14,906K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,150K shares, representing an increase of 5.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APH by 4.48% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 14,693K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,676K shares, representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APH by 0.01% over the last quarter.

Amphenol Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Amphenol Corporation is one of the world's largest designers, manufacturers and marketers of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors and interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. Amphenol designs, manufactures and assembles its products at facilities in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Australia and Africa and sells its products through its own global sales force, independent representatives and a global network of electronics distributors. Amphenol has a diversified presence as a leader in high-growth areas of the interconnect market including: Automotive, Broadband Communications, Commercial Aerospace, Industrial, Information Technology and Data Communications, Military, Mobile Devices and Mobile Networks.

