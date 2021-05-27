Credit Suisse details Swiss watchdog action after Archegos blow up

ZURICH, May 27 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse CSGN.S detailed on Thursday the additional capital buffer imposed by Swiss market watchdog FINMA in relation to the Swiss bank's exposure to collapsed U.S. investment fund Archegos.

"FINMA imposed a temporary add-on of CHF 5.8 billion (USD 6.1 billion) to the Group's credit risk RWA (risk-weighted assets) in relation to its exposure in the US-based hedge fund matter, which was included in movements in risk levels," it said in a first-quarter regulatory filing.

