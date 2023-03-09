Credit Suisse delays publication of annual report following SEC call

ZURICH, March 9 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse on Thursday said it was delaying the publication of its annual report after from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) raised questions about its earlier revision of cash flow statements in 2020 and 2019.

The bank said the SEC had called it regarding "certain open SEC comments about the technical assessment of previously disclosed revisions to the consolidated cash flow statements in the years ended December 31, 2020, and 2019."

"We confirm the 2022 financial results as previously released on February 9, 2023, are not impacted by the above," Credit Suisse said in a statement.

(Reporting by Noele Illien; editing by John O'Donnell)

