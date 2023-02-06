US Markets

Credit Suisse delays compensation day for some of its bankers- Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

February 06, 2023 — 06:14 pm EST

Written by Jose Joseph for Reuters ->

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG CSGN.S is delaying a compensation day for some of its bankers, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The bankers, mainly at managing director or director level, were notified on Monday that meetings set for Feb. 7 have been canceled, pushing back conversations on bonuses, according to the report.

Credit Suisse did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

