Credit Suisse delays compensation day for some bankers- Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

February 06, 2023 — 07:21 pm EST

Written by Jose Joseph for Reuters ->

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG CSGN.S is delaying a compensation day for some of its bankers, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The bankers — mainly at managing director or director levels — were notified on Monday that meetings set for Feb. 7 had been cancelled, pushing back conversations on bonuses, according to the report. The talks may be rescheduled in the coming weeks.

Credit Suisse did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

The development comes as Credit Suisse battles mishaps, including a $5.5 billion loss on U.S. investment firm Archegos. It also froze $10 billion worth of supply chain finance funds linked to insolvent British financier Greensill.

Bloomberg News had reported in January the Swiss bank was considering a 50% cut to its 2022 bonus pool.

In December, it successfully completed the final part of a 4 billion Swiss franc ($4.31 billion) fundraising and said its liquidity levels had been boosted.

($1 = 0.9279 Swiss francs)

