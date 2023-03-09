Credit Suisse delays annual report after SEC intervention

By Noele Illien and Oliver Hirt

ZURICH, March 9 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse on Thursday said it was delaying the publication of its annual report after from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) raised questions about its earlier revision of cash flow statements in 2020 and 2019.

The bank said the SEC had called it late on Wednesday regarding "certain open SEC comments about the technical assessment of previously disclosed revisions to the consolidated cash flow statements in the years ended December 31, 2020, and 2019."

"We confirm the 2022 financial results as previously released on February 9, 2023, are not impacted by the above," Credit Suisse said in a statement.

In February, Credit Suisse Group reported that 2022 was its biggest annual loss since the 2008 global financial crisis after rattled clients pulled billions from the bank, and it warned that a further "substantial" loss would come this year.

Switzerland's second-biggest bank has begun a major overhaul of its business, cutting costs and jobs to revive its fortunes, including creating a separate business for its investment bank under the CS First Boston brand.

The bank raised 4 billion Swiss francs from investors in December.

