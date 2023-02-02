Credit Suisse Cuts Stake in TransMedics Group (TMDX)

Fintel reports that Credit Suisse has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.04MM shares of TransMedics Group Inc (TMDX). This represents 3.24% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 1.52MM shares and 5.46% of the company, a decrease in shares of 31.59% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.22% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.84% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for TransMedics Group is $65.89. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 0.84% from its latest reported closing price of $65.34.

The projected annual revenue for TransMedics Group is $134MM, an increase of 86.95%. The projected annual EPS is $-1.00.

Fund Sentiment

There are 404 funds or institutions reporting positions in TransMedics Group. This is an increase of 92 owner(s) or 29.49%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:TMDX is 0.3011%, an increase of 22.3767%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 25.71% to 34,796K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Macquarie Group holds 1,750,199 shares representing 5.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,824,835 shares, representing a decrease of 4.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMDX by 48.39% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 1,421,697 shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,504,468 shares, representing a decrease of 5.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMDX by 8.05% over the last quarter.

Sandhill Capital Partners holds 1,343,163 shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,587,557 shares, representing a decrease of 18.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMDX by 15.64% over the last quarter.

FAGAX - Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund holds 1,220,217 shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,589,817 shares, representing a decrease of 30.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMDX by 2.09% over the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 996,569 shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 614,881 shares, representing an increase of 38.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMDX by 101.09% over the last quarter.

Transmedics Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TransMedics is the world's leader in portable extracorporeal warm perfusion and assessment of donor organs for transplantation. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company was founded to address the unmet need for more and better organs for transplantation and has developed technologies to preserve organ quality, assess organ viability prior to transplant, and potentially increase the utilization of donor organs for the treatment of end-stage heart, lung and liver failure.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

