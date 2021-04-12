US Markets

Credit Suisse cuts bonuses following Archegos loss - FT

Ann Maria Shibu Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Credit Suisse Group AG has cut bonuses for its staff by hundreds of millions of dollars after it lost $4.7 billion from the collapse of hedge fund Archegos Capital, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

The Swiss bank's pre-tax income for the first quarter was expected to be just over $3.7 billion, with about $600 million achieved through reductions to staff bonus and other one-off items, the newspaper said, citing people briefed on the bank's performance.

Credit Suisse did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The magnitude of bonus cuts will be revealed with the company's quarterly results next week, the FT report added.

Switzerland's second-biggest bank has been reeling from its exposure to the collapse first of Greensill Capital and then Archegos Capital Management within the course of a month.

