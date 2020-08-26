Credit Suisse (CS) to Shut Branches, Slash Jobs in Swiss Unit

Credit Suisse AG CS intends to slash up to 500 jobs, as well as shut down about a quarter of its branches in Switzerland, per Reuters. The move comes amid the bank’s focus on enhancing its digital-banking capabilities and reducing annual costs.

The latest initiative is likely to save about $110 million in annual costs. Also, Credit Suisse’s subsidiary — Neue Aargauer Bank — will be merged with the overall Credit Suisse brand. Notably, the bank’s actions follow the larger savings package unveiled in July, under which about $440 million is expected as cost savings.

In a statement, the bank said, "The changes to Credit Suisse's branch network across Switzerland, including branches in Canton Aargau, are expected to be implemented by the end of 2020.”

Apart from cost savings, Credit Suisse’s enhanced focus on bolstering its digital capabilities is aimed at attracting younger clients. In this regard, the bank will also unveil a new digital offering in October 2020. Moreover, the bank will be unveiling its digital plans and branch strategies in September.

However, the job cuts have not gone down well with the Swiss Bank Employees Union. The union has criticized Credit Suisse’s move by remarking that it will cause distress among employees who will lose their jobs amid the current global economic uncertainties. Also, the bank’s decent financial results do not support layoffs.

Nevertheless, management reassured that its focus on digital banking will add further positions and new roles, particularly in the affected regions.

Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have depreciated 1% over the past year, while its industry has declined 19.3%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Digitization of banking activities has become the need of the hour amid the pandemic-induced economic slowdown. Therefore, apart from Credit Suisse, notable banks like HSBC Holdings HSBC, Bank of America BAC and JPMorgan JPM are also moving toward branch closures or consolidations and fortifying their digital offerings.

Zacks’ Single Best Pick to Double

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each picked their favorite to gain +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Zacks Director of Research, SherazMian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

With users in 180 countries and soaring revenues, it’s set to thrive on remote working long after the pandemic ends. No wonder it recently offered a stunning $600 million stock buy-back plan.

The sky’s the limit for this emerging tech giant. And the earlier you get in, the greater your potential gain.



Click Here, See It Free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.