Credit Suisse (CS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Credit Suisse (CS) closed at $0.92 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.08% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.09% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.51%.

Heading into today, shares of the bank had lost 2.55% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 6.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.17% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Credit Suisse as it approaches its next earnings release.

CS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.67 per share and revenue of $16.41 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -86.11% and +4.68%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Credit Suisse should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 78.13% lower. Credit Suisse is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Banks - Foreign industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Credit Suisse Group (CS)

