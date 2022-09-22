Credit Suisse considers splitting investment bank in three - FT

Swiss bank Credit Suisse Group AG has drawn up plans to split its investment bank in three, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

Under proposals to the board, the bank is looking to sell profitable units such as its securitised products business to prevent a damaging capital raise, the report said, citing people familiar with the plans.

Credit Suisse did not respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.

