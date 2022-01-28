Credit Suisse changes bonus structure for senior staff -memo

ZURICH, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse CSGN.S has announced changes to its bonus scheme for senior staff after what it described as a "difficult" 2021.

The bank, which has been hit by a string of scandals and losses, said it will "reduce the portion of discretionary variable compensation that is deferred."

The changes apply to staff who earn more than $250,000, the bank said in a memo seen by Reuters and confirmed by the company.

(Reporting by Oliver Hirt, writing by John Revill; editing by Jason Neely)

((John.Revill@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 36 37; Reuters Messaging: john.revill.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.