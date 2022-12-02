Credit Suisse chairman says outflows have basically stopped

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

December 02, 2022 — 02:17 am EST

Written by Noele Illien for Reuters ->

ZURICH, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse CSGN.S Chairman Axel Lehmann said in a TV interview with Bloomberg on Friday the embattled bank's outflows have basically stopped and that it is seeing partial inflows.

Credit Suisse has reported sharp outflows as wealthy clients move assets elsewhere, while the bank battles to recover from a string of scandals by focusing more on its flagship wealth management franchise and pruning back investment banking.

Credit Suisse, whose shares have plunged this year to record lows, is in the midst of raising 4 billion Swiss francs ($4.23 billion) to bolster its finances.

(Reporting by Noele Illien; Editing by Michael Shields)

((Noele.Illien@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 39 73;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.