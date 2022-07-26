Credit Suisse CEO Thomas Gottstein set to depart - WSJ

Credit Suisse Group AG is set to announce the departure of Chief Executive Thomas Gottstein, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the bank.

July 26 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG CSGN.S is set to announce the departure of Chief Executive Thomas Gottstein, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the bank.

The timing of Gottstein's exit could not be determined but an announcement could come as soon as Wednesday, when the bank reports its quarterly results, the report said. (https://on.wsj.com/3oPnuKh)

Credit Suisse did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The report also said it could not be determined who would replace Gottstein.

