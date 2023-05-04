Credit Suisse buys back $1.6 bln of Ecuadorean debt

NEW YORK, May 4 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse repurchased Ecuadorean sovereign notes worth $1.6 billion in face value through its buyback offer, the country's bankers said on Thursday.

Over $202 million in face value of the 2030 notes EC221423780= was purchased at 53.25 cents on the dollar, as well as just over $1 billion in 2035 notes EC221423844= at 38.5 cents and over $420 million of 2040 notes EC221423917= at 35.5 cents, Credit Suisse said.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Sandra Maler)

