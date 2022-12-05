Credit Suisse business stable, chairman tells broadcaster SRF

ZURICH, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse CSGN.S has seen a stabilisation in the outflows of client funds, Chairman Axel Lehmann told Swiss broadcaster SRF on Monday, adding that the embattled bank's business is "definitely stable."

"Thankfully the outflows have stabilised," Lehman told SRF in an interview to be broadcast on Monday.

Funds were also starting to return to the bank, he said, particularly in its Swiss home market.

(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Mark Porter)

