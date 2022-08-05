Credit Suisse Brazil names Marcello Chilov as CEO

SAO PAULO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The Brazilian subsidiary of Credit Suisse Group AG CSGN.S has appointed Marcello Chilov as its new CEO, the bank said on Friday.

Ivan Monteiro, who had been appointed interim co-CEO with Chilov in January, will become chairman of the wealth and investment banking operation in the country.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer Editing by David Goodman)

((tatiana.bautzer@tr.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7756; Mob: +55-119-4210-4173; Reuters Messaging: tatiana.bautzer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.