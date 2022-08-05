US Markets

Credit Suisse Brazil names Marcello Chilov as CEO

Contributor
Tatiana Bautzer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

The Brazilian subsidiary of Credit Suisse Group AG has appointed Marcello Chilov as its new CEO, the bank said on Friday.

SAO PAULO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The Brazilian subsidiary of Credit Suisse Group AG CSGN.S has appointed Marcello Chilov as its new CEO, the bank said on Friday.

Ivan Monteiro, who had been appointed interim co-CEO with Chilov in January, will become chairman of the wealth and investment banking operation in the country.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer Editing by David Goodman)

((tatiana.bautzer@tr.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7756; Mob: +55-119-4210-4173; Reuters Messaging: tatiana.bautzer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular