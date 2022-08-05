Credit Suisse Brasil names Chilov as CEO

By Tatiana Bautzer

SAO PAULO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The Brazilian subsidiary of Credit Suisse Group AG CSGN.S has named Marcello Chilov as its new CEO, the bank said on Friday.

Ivan Monteiro, who had been appointed as Credit Suisse interim co-CEO with Chilov in January, will become chairman of the wealth and investment banking operations in the country, according to a statement.

Monteiro is a former CEO of state-controlled oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA.

Chilov and Monteiro will report to Christian Meissner, investment bank and Americas CEO.

Chilov will continue to head wealth management in Latin America, reporting to Francesco De Ferrari, wealth management CEO.

Chilov and Monteiro will continue to be members of Credit Suisse Brasil's board, chaired by Ana Paula Pessoa.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; editing by David Goodman and Jason Neely)

((tatiana.bautzer@tr.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7756; Mob: +55-119-4210-4173; Reuters Messaging: tatiana.bautzer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.