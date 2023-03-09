Credit Suisse bonds tumble after delay in annual report

March 09, 2023 — 07:32 am EST

LONDON, March 9 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse CSGN.S bonds tumbled on Thursday, and the cost of insuring the company's debt against default reached a two-month high after the Swiss lender delayed publication of its annual report following a call the U.S. regulator.

Credit Suisse's additional tier 1 (AT1) dollar bonds fell by as much as 3.4 cents on the day with the 9.75% issue trading at a three-month low of around 83.49 cents US225401AX66=TE, while the lender's euro-denominated bonds fell as much as 1.2 cents with the 2032 bid at 70.94 cents. CH1174335740=TE

Five-year credit default swaps - a form of insurance against default for bondholders - widened to 374 basis points from 372 bps at Wednesday's close, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Credit Suisse shares CSGN.S dropped 5% on the day.

