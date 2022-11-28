Credit Suisse bonds slide, CDS rise

November 28, 2022 — 04:47 am EST

Written by Chiara Elisei for Reuters ->

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse bonds fell and the cost of insuring exposure to its debt rose on Monday following reports of fresh troubles at the Swiss lender.

Five-year credit default swaps widened 4 basis points (bps) from Friday's close to 349 bps, the highest since at least early October, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Bonds also came under pressure, with the additional tier 1 dollar-denominated issues down as much as 1.7 cent, hitting the lowest level since mid-October.

The head of Credit Suisse's Swiss unit said on Sunday that "some customers have withdrawn some of their money, but very few have actually closed their accounts."

