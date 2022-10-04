Credit Suisse bonds recover after Monday selloff

LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse bonds recovered on Tuesday from their sharp sell-off in the previous session with many issues up more than 2 cents.

Dollar-denominated Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds issued by the embattled Swiss lender gained 2.6 cents to be bid at 58.35 cent on the dollar, Tradeweb data showed. US225401AN84=TE

That AT1 5.1% issue - a type of contingent convertible (CoCo) bond deemed to be the riskiest debt banks can issue - had sunk to a record low of just over 50 cents on Monday.

Credit Suisse euro-denominated bonds also recovered some of their losses with longer-dated maturities gaining more than 2 cents and 2033 paper receiving bids at 62.0 cents on the euro, Tradeweb data showed. CH0591979627=TE

Credit Suisse bonds and shares tumbled on Monday, under pressure from concerns about the bank's ability to restructure its business without asking for more money.

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; editing by Amanda Cooper)

