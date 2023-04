April 21 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG CSGN.S bondholders, representing $4.5 billion of wiped-out bonds of the company, have filed a lawsuit against Switzerland's banking regulator, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

