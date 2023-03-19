Credit Suisse bondholder Axiom criticises decision to write down AT1 bonds

LONDON, March 19 (Reuters) - The decision to write down the value of the Credit Suisse's CSGN.S Additional Tier 1 bonds to zero under a UBS takeover deal was "stunning and hard to understand", bondholder Axiom said on Sunday.

"It's stunning and hard to understand how they can reverse the hierarchy between AT1 holders and shareholders," Jerome Legras, head of research at Axiom Alternative Investments told Reuters.

(Reporting by Pablo Mayo Cerqueiro Editing by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes)

