Credit Suisse bondholder Axiom criticises decision to write down AT1 bonds

March 19, 2023 — 03:49 pm EDT

Written by Pablo Mayo Cerqueiro for Reuters ->

LONDON, March 19 (Reuters) - The decision to write down the value of the Credit Suisse's CSGN.S Additional Tier 1 bonds to zero under a UBS takeover deal was "stunning and hard to understand", bondholder Axiom said on Sunday.

"It's stunning and hard to understand how they can reverse the hierarchy between AT1 holders and shareholders," Jerome Legras, head of research at Axiom Alternative Investments told Reuters.

(Reporting by Pablo Mayo Cerqueiro Editing by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes)

((thomas.wilkes@tr.com; +44 (0) 7769 955711;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.