Credit Suisse board member Gottschling to exit after Greensill, Archegos crisis

Contributors
John Miller Reuters
edited by John Revill Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

ZURICH, April 30 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse CSGN.S board member and risk committee chairman Andreas Gottschling will not stand for re-election at the upcoming general meeting, the Swiss bank said on Friday, as the crisis over Greensill and Archegos claims more key personnel.

