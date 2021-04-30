Credit Suisse board member Gottschling to exit after Greensill, Archegos crisis

ZURICH, April 30 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse CSGN.S board member and risk committee chairman Andreas Gottschling will not stand for re-election at the upcoming general meeting, the Swiss bank said on Friday, as the crisis over Greensill and Archegos claims more key personnel.

(Reporting by John Miller, edited by John Revill)

